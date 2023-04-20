First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - If you are going to be out and about today, you should stay weather aware. We have issued a weather alert for this afternoon as we are expecting strong to severe storms rain/storms as a cold front moves in.

First Alert: strong to severe storms possible today

We still have the slight risk for the metroplex and areas east of I-35. Large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding are possible. The tornado threat is low, but they are still possible this evening.

Risk levels for severe weather in the Metroplex

Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s before the cold front arrives but storms will start to build around 2 p.m., just east of the Metroplex. It's also possible that we could see a line of storms build closer to 4 p.m. as it shifts eastward. Keep in mind that not everyone will be impacted, especially those who are west of I-35.

Please be weather aware as we head into the early afternoon and evening hours.

After a pleasant Friday and Saturday, daily rain chances return to the area as a series of disturbances move through North Texas. You can also break out the sweatshirts and cool weather clothing for a couple of days with highs in the 60s on Sunday and Monday.

It will be a nice weekend, but rain returns next week.