First Alert Weather Days called for Sunday through Friday: Extreme cold, potential wintry mix late in week

First Alert Weather days issued as arctic air set to sweep across North Texas

First Alert Weather days issued as arctic air set to sweep across North Texas

First Alert Weather days issued as arctic air set to sweep across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Winter is coming back with a vengeance. A potent front will move across North Texas tomorrow, bringing an Arctic plunge in temperatures. A secondary disturbance will move through the area Thursday into Friday, bringing a heightened chance of wintry precipitation. First Alerts are issued from Sunday through Friday.

Now is the time to prepare and winterize your home, as well as protect the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes!

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, temperatures will be well above average in the 60s. However, the day's high temperature will occur in the early morning. A front will move through during the day, causing temperatures to crash into the 30s and 40s by the afternoon.

Though actual temperatures will be cold, northwest winds gusting upwards of 45 mph will make it feel unbearable. Sunday night into Monday morning, the wind chill value, or 'feels like' temperature, will be in the teens. Make sure to bundle up the kids before they head off to school!

In addition, Sunday morning there is a chance of showers and an isolated storm along and east of the I-35 corridor. Conditions will clear in the afternoon after the front passes.

Cold air will settle across the region through the week, potentially causing trouble on Thursday and Friday. The First Alert Weather Team will closely monitor the temperature profile for the end of the week, as the type of precipitation and its impacts will heavily depend on temperatures. Currently, the forecast calls for lows below freezing and highs above freezing.

Currently, there appears to be enough moisture in the atmosphere to support snowfall in the mornings and overnight, with rainfall during the afternoons. This could also lead to a wintry mix, including sleet and freezing rain at times. A slushy mess on the roads is possible, but it is too early to determine the level of impacts.

However, now is a great time to prepare for wintry weather at the end of the week. Until then, be sure to protect the four P's, stay warm, and stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team fine-tunes the forecast details!