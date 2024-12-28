Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day as severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS – The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to expected rain and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the most of North Texas until noon Saturday.

Storms are ongoing this morning and will increase in coverage by midday, with clearing expected this afternoon.

The primary threat in the Metroplex is hail, which could reach the size of quarters.

The damaging threat will increase as the storms move east of I-35, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Areas under a Level 4, Moderate Risk face a significant threat of damaging winds and tornadoes this afternoon and evening, stretching through Louisiana into Mississippi.

Brittany Rainey
