Cold front approaches Dallas-Fort Worth, bringing heavy rain ahead of the weekend: First Alert Weather Day
NORTH TEXAS – Friday morning started out foggy for many across North Texas with slick roads.
CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday due to widespread rain and isolated storms.
A flood watch is in effect for parts of North Texas through Friday evening. This includes western counties stretching from Cooke to Eastland. It doesn't include Dallas-Fort Worth.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Jack and Wise counties until 7 a.m. An estimated 5" of rainfall is forecasted for Wise County.
Most of Dallas-Fort Worth is under a marginal risk of storms, with flooding as the main concern. Small hail is also possible with these storms.
As of 5:30 a.m., there was light rain falling in parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties. Low temperatures were in the mid-60s to low-70s.
There's a 40% to 50% chance of storms Friday morning, increasing to about 90% later in the day as the cold front approaches and stalls out.
There will be storms with heavier rain during the evening commute across Dallas-Fort Worth.
After the rain moves out, colder temperatures are left behind. Cool, fall mornings are ahead for North Texas, with temperatures dipping into the 40s next week.
A beautiful weekend is in store for North Texas with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.