First Alert Weather: Dangerously hot temperatures continue

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As we move through this Wednesday, prepare for another dangerously hot day.

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team continues a Weather Alert for today for the extreme heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for North Texas until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could rise as highs as 115° or higher in a few locations.

Remember to take frequent breaks outdoors, drink lots of water, and check your back seat so that your kids and pets are not left behind in the heat.

We'll see sunny skies today. Actual high temperatures will be around 104°.

From 8 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Thursday, a Heat Advisory will go into effect for much of North Texas.

Feels-like temperatures through Thursday could get as high as 110°. Again, protect yourself from the heat.

For Friday, we'll see mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the low 100s. Some heat alerts are possible.

By the weekend, it won't be as hot here in North Texas as a ridge of high pressure breaks down over the area.

This setup will allow a cold front to push into the area, giving way to a few isolated to scattered showers and storms for part of the holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

A few isolated storms are possible on the Fourth of July. The chance of rain is 20%. Highs in the mid 90s.