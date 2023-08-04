First Alert this weekend includes dangerous heat and critical fire danger

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The National Weather Service extended both the Excessive Heat Warning and the Red Flag Warning into Saturday.

The fire threat is only going to get worse over the weekend with the heat and continued dry conditions.

The Weather Alert is for both days this weekend. Take the necessary precautions to avoid heat stress:

Plenty of water,

no direct sun on your skin,

take breaks in the shade or indoors

Modest rain chances show up on Monday and Tuesday.

We are currently riding an almost 20-day dry streak at the airport. It's been 100 days since the last 1" rain (or more) rain day at DFW.

Temperatures along the Red River will likely be below 100° on Monday and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the Metroplex continues the run of 100° into next week.

It was another 100° day, making for the 12th in a row and the 27th of the summer. This time last year DFW had already logged 37 days of 100° or higher. The most by this date belongs to 1980 with 47.

Here is your First Alert 7-Day outlook. As soon as those small rain chances leave on Monday and Tuesday, we are right back to current heat levels.