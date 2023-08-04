Watch CBS News
First Alert this weekend includes dangerous heat and critical fire danger

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Near-record temps expected this weekend as Excessive Heat Warning continues
Near-record temps expected this weekend as Excessive Heat Warning continues 02:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The National Weather Service extended both the Excessive Heat Warning and the Red Flag Warning into Saturday.

The fire threat is only going to get worse over the weekend with the heat and continued dry conditions.  

The Weather Alert is for both days this weekend. Take the necessary precautions to avoid heat stress: 

  • Plenty of water, 
  • no direct sun on your skin, 
  • take breaks in the shade or indoors
Modest rain chances show up on Monday and Tuesday. 

We are currently riding an almost 20-day dry streak at the airport. It's been 100 days since the last 1" rain (or more) rain day at DFW.

Temperatures along the Red River will likely be below 100° on Monday and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the Metroplex continues the run of 100° into next week.

It was another 100° day, making for the 12th in a row and the 27th of the summer. This time last year DFW had already logged 37 days of 100° or higher. The most by this date belongs to 1980 with 47.  

Here is your First Alert 7-Day outlook. As soon as those small rain chances leave on Monday and Tuesday, we are right back to current heat levels.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 5:29 PM

