Firefighter injured in overnight blaze in McKinney

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out overnight involving two houses and one business.

The main fire is out, after crews were called out at about 1:20 a.m. just north of downtown McKinney, near North Kentucky St. and West Heard St.

Crews say no one was inside the business at the time. There were a few people inside their home and they made it out okay, without injuries. However, McKinney Fire Department Chief Paul Dow said there were still some challenges.

"I think it's the way it was dispatched because it came in as an outside fire. The smoke was kind of hanging low in the area, so it made it real challenging for the firefighters to identify exactly which structure was on fire, what location was best for us to set up the initial units," he said. "So, sometimes that's a challenge but we had a good, strong command presence. Firefighters did a great job of stretching lines, making sure we evacuated occupants and making sure we confined it to the commercial structure."