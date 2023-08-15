Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured in overnight blaze in McKinney

By Nick Starling

/ CBS Texas

Firefighter injured in overnight blaze in McKinney
Firefighter injured in overnight blaze in McKinney 02:40

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out overnight involving two houses and one business.

The main fire is out, after crews were called out at about 1:20 a.m. just north of downtown McKinney, near North Kentucky St. and West Heard St.

Crews say no one was inside the business at the time. There were a few people inside their home and they made it out okay, without injuries. However, McKinney Fire Department Chief Paul Dow said there were still some challenges.

"I think it's the way it was dispatched because it came in as an outside fire. The smoke was kind of hanging low in the area, so it made it real challenging for the firefighters to identify exactly which structure was on fire, what location was best for us to set up the initial units," he said. "So, sometimes that's a challenge but we had a good, strong command presence. Firefighters did a great job of stretching lines, making sure we evacuated occupants and making sure we confined it to the commercial structure."

Nick Starling
Nick Starling

Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for over three years. Before that, he reported in Omaha, Washington D.C., Lincoln and in central Nebraska.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.