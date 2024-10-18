Fired Fort Worth officer's attorney calls police department's investigation "garbage"

FORT WORTH – The attorney for a Fort Worth police officer who was fired Friday after shooting a man while off duty last month said his termination was the "foreseeable result of a garbage investigation."

"It was obvious from the start that the FWPD (Fort Worth Police Department) leadership decided the outcome they wanted and ignored the mountain of evidence to the contrary," said P. Michael Schneider, the criminal attorney for William Martin, in a statement.

Investigators reported that Martin claimed a red Ford F-150 hit his vehicle on Sept. 3 near I-35W and Morningside Drive. While speaking to 911, the off-duty officer followed the truck and opened fire on Samuel Christopher. Martin alleged that shots had been fired at him. Fort Worth police found Christopher suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He survived.

On Sept. 20, Martin was arrested in connection with the shooting. He had been placed on detached duties. On Friday, Martin was terminated.

Attorneys for Christopher declined to comment. The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement, emphasizing their commitment to holding officers accountable.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day," the department said. "Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

Schneider warned that the case should serve as a caution to current Fort Worth police officers.

"Despite your sworn duty under state law, if you see a crime being committed and citizens placed in danger while you are off duty, it's probably best that you ignore it and turn your back… because this administration will almost certainly turn their back on you," Schneider said.

For Rev. Roderick Smith, Martin's termination was welcome and a long time coming.

"We knew that God was going to make it happen," said Smith, Jacquelyn Craig's first cousin.

In 2016, Craig called FWPD because a neighbor was attacking her child. Craig became the focus of the incident and a controversial arrest involving Martin. A lawsuit in the highly publicized case was settled for $150,000, and Martin kept his job. Craig died after battling cancer in 2023.

Martin, who was a 19-year veteran, is still facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

"We're encouraged and we're hopeful that the jury will do its job," Smith said. "And Martin could be convicted of his actions."