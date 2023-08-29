Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire threat remains elevated, more triple-digit heat ahead

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

More triple-digit heat ahead next week
More triple-digit heat ahead next week 03:19

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of 4 p.m. CT Tuesday.

download.png

The forecast still calls for a major Category 3 hurricane making landfall early Wednesday along the Big Bend coast.  

download.png

The storm will weaken as it moves across Florida-Georgia and into the Carolinas Wednesday through Friday, but heavy rain and damaging winds will still be an issue for areas inland and along the Atlantic coast.  

download.png

Locally, we topped out at 98° Tuesday. We're expecting more of the same as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. We're near 100° Friday and into the Labor Day weekend.  

download.png

Winds will pick up next week, and low rain chances are in the forecast by next Tuesday.  

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.