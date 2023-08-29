Fire threat remains elevated, more triple-digit heat ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Idalia has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as of 4 p.m. CT Tuesday.

The forecast still calls for a major Category 3 hurricane making landfall early Wednesday along the Big Bend coast.

The storm will weaken as it moves across Florida-Georgia and into the Carolinas Wednesday through Friday, but heavy rain and damaging winds will still be an issue for areas inland and along the Atlantic coast.

Locally, we topped out at 98° Tuesday. We're expecting more of the same as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. We're near 100° Friday and into the Labor Day weekend.

Winds will pick up next week, and low rain chances are in the forecast by next Tuesday.