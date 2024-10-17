Watch CBS News
Fire engulfs $1 million home in Collin County, firefighters battle blaze

NEVADA – Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire at a $1 million home in Collin County. 

Our crews in CBS News Texas Chopper overhead could see flames consuming the roof of the home. The back of the home was already severely damaged from the flames.  

Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to the blaze at 598 Justin Place.

Eight fire departments are reportedly on the scene.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

