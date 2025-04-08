"Landman" Season 2 is filming in Fort Worth this week. Here's where roads will be closed.

It will be a little harder to get around a portion of Downtown Fort Worth this week as some roads will be closed or partially closed due to filming for the new season of Paramount's hit show "Landman."

Filming has been canceled for Tuesday but will resume Wednesday.

Road closures include Taylor Street between W 6th and W 7th streets. This is in front of The Fort Worth Club Tower Building on Taylor Street, where the filming will take place.

The left lane of W 6th Street between Taylor and Throckmorton streets will be closed as well as the left lane of W 7th Street between Taylor and Lamar streets. Work trucks will be in a nearby parking lot.

Some roads will be closed in Downtown Fort Worth on April 8 while filming for "Landman" season two takes place. Downtown Fort Worth via X

It was not made clear what time the roads would be closed but according to the city, the road closures are in effect on April 8. Fort Worth police will be directing traffic in these areas.

"Landman" is known to be filmed across North Texas and recruit North Texans as extras. In addition to Fort Worth, for season two, filming is also taking place in Benbrook, Weatherford, Cresson and Irving.

Production for the hit show started April 2.