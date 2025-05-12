Federal probe started into Muslim-centered community EPIC City, Sen. Cornyn says

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a federal civil rights investigation into a Muslim-centered planned community around one of the state's largest mosques north of Dallas, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Friday.

Cornyn requested the federal probe of the development last month, citing concerns it could discriminate against Christians and Jews. He announced in a post on X that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had notified him of the investigation.

Muslim-centered development sparks controversy and investigation

In March, the proposed development got the attention of state lawmakers and prompted an investigation by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Called "EPIC City," the planned community could be built on top of 400 acres near Josephine between Collin and Hunt counties. Its website describes it as "a community aimed at serving the needs of the Muslim community" and includes 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school, a mosque, apartments, shops, and even a community college.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted to X in March: "The proposed community will never see the light of day."

The developers of the proposed planned community tied to the East Plano Islamic Center, which has not yet been built, have said they are being bullied because they are Muslim.

Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Allen) wrote a letter to Paxton in February saying, "Reports indicate that this large-scale real estate development may seek to incorporate elements of Sharia law into its operations. We must ensure that no entity attempts to circumvent state law under the guise of cultural or religious accommodation."

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Sharia law is a "framework for personal conduct and moral guidance," but the regulation of the law varies depending on the person and county.

Abbott recently said on X: "To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities."

"Just the fact that this neighborhood or community would be predominantly Muslim, that is not illegal," civil rights attorney James Roberts said.

Roberts said the state has a right to investigate if EPIC City is violating state laws.

"There have been other communities, religious communities that have had to deal with zoning ordinances and things of that nature, [where the city or state] says where they can and can't place religious facilities," Roberts said. "[The communities] won those lawsuits because that is a substantial burden on their religious freedoms."

Texas launches investigations into EPIC City

The state launched five investigations into EPIC City, as well as East Plano Islamic Center and investment group Community Capital Partners, which is heading the project.

"I think this is just adding more fuel to the fire. And, you know, I'm not happy about that," said Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-District 92.

Bhojani is the first Muslim elected official in Texas history and said the attack on the project is a violation of religious freedom.

Dan Cogdell, an attorney for EPIC City who defended Paxton in his 2023 impeachment trial in which the state Senate acquitted him, said the developers have "done nothing illegal and we will cooperate fully with all investigations-regardless of how misguided and unnecessary they are."

The state investigations include whether the development is violating financial and fair housing laws and whether the mosque has conducted illegal funerals.

Cogdell has said none of the investigations would be happening if the community were planned around a church or temple.

The attacks on the project about Islamic law and other claims "are not only completely without merit and totally misleading, but they are dangerous as well," Cogdell said Friday. "These folks are US Citizens, law-abiding and Texans."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in the Dallas area also has criticized the state probes as bullying the Muslim community and a violation of constitutionally protected religious expression.

Federal investigation

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment or to confirm Cornyn's announcement.