Attorney for mosque, developers behind EPIC City accuse governor of spreading lies about project

Attorney for mosque and EPIC City developers accuse Texas governor of spreading lies about project

The developers behind a proposed Muslim community called EPIC City have hired high-profile attorney Dan Cogdell to help them navigate multiple state investigations.

Cogdell accused Gov. Greg Abbott of spreading lies about the project at a press conference on Thursday.

"To have people who are of a different faith than some folks to be basically terrorized because of false information put out by the governor is an insult," Cogdell said. "It's a shame, and it needs to stop."

Cogdell, who now represents the East Plano Islamic Center and Community Capital Partners, the development group behind EPIC City, says his clients have been receiving dozens of death threats because of misinformation about the project.

"These aren't foreign adversaries," said Cogdell. "These are Texans. These are Americans. These are United States citizens."

Cogdell believes EPIC City is the victim of racial profiling. It's a proposed Muslim community that would include a thousand homes, a mosque, apartments, a school and more on 400 acres near Josephine in Collin County.

Developers said it will be open to anyone.

"All they want to do is to build a community that allows them to live together with people who value family and faith," Cogdell said.

The community, which is only in the planning phase, has received criticism from some politicians and some residents.

Abbott has directed multiple state agencies to investigate EPIC for potential criminal activities. He also ordered developers to cease construction.

"But spoiler alert, they haven't started construction, and they haven't even applied for the permits," Cogdell said. "For him to say 'Stop it, or the full weight of the law will come down on you' is just utter nonsense. It's insane…. He's authorized the Texas Rangers to investigate. Really? It's a field."

Abbott also accused EPIC of trying to circumvent state laws in order to implement sharia law.

"That's a lie," said Cogdell. "That's an absolute lie. No one associated with EPIC, no one associated with that community follows Sharia law or is in favor of Sharia law."

Cogdell, who recently represented Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial, said his clients are fully cooperating with all state investigations.

"You want to come to the property?" he said. "Call me. Set it up. You want to come to the mosque? Call me. Set it up. But quit tweeting lies, false information and nonsense because my clients right now, what they are doing is they are suffering from essentially gubernatorial hate speech."

CBS News Texas reached out to the Governor's Office about this. We were referred to their previous comments about the East Plano Islamic Center and EPIC City proposal.

The governor believes the group behind the project is operating a funeral home illegally without a license, potentially misleading investors, and potentially breaking state fair housing laws, among other allegations.

The Governor's Office has not provided evidence to support these claims.