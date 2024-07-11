Federal judge grants Carroll ISD's preliminary injunction against proposed changes to Title IX

SOUTHLAKE — A federal judge granted Carroll Independent School District's preliminary injunction against President Biden's proposed changes to Title IX.

The Biden administration's new Title IX rules aim to protect LGBTQ+ students. The updates to the federal law that forbids sex-based discrimination in education would include gender identity and sexual orientation.

Carroll ISD sued over the changes to Title IX. The district also adopted a resolution denouncing the rule change, alleging the rule could "jeopardiz[e] the safety and well-being of students."

In May, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Carroll Independent School District claiming the revisions to Title IX "attacks the rights and freedom of girls in the state of Texas."

At a recent school board meeting, several Southlake parents spoke in support of the lawsuit. There was no public opposition.

Last Monday, attorneys representing Carroll ISD were in court requesting to delay Title IX's enforcement date. The changes to Title IX would have taken take effect Aug. 1.

At least a dozen states have filed suits against the proposed Title IX changes, including Texas.

Attorney General Ken Paxton called Judge Reed O'Connor's decision to grant the injunction a major win.

"Texas has successfully blocked Biden's Department of Education from destroying Title IX protections for women and forcing radical 'transgender' ideology on Texas schools," Paxton wrote. "A federal judge has halted Biden's rule pending a final ruling."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX rules are mandatory for schools to continue receiving federal education funding.