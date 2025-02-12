FC Dallas gears up for 2025 season with new coach and revamped roster

DALLAS — Football season has come to an end, but "futbol" season is almost here.

FC Dallas will kick off their 2025 campaign in February, and the team will look a lot different than last year with a new coach and some big-time players ready to make an immediate impact.

The offseason was a bit of an overhaul for the roster.

Star forward Jesus Ferreira and midfielder Paul Arriola are now members of the Seattle Sounders. Alan Velasco is back in Argentina playing for Boca Juniors, and the club has a new head coach in Eric Quill.

But on Wednesday, FC Dallas made a blockbuster move that shows they are not in rebuild mode.

2023 MLS MVP and FC Cincinnati's all-time leading scorer Luciano "Lucho" Acosta is now an FC Dallas player. The club acquired the three-time All-Star via a $5 million cash-for-player trade.

"We are super excited to have one of the best players to ever play in MLS," FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta said. "Lucho is just an amazing talent, and I'm sure he will make a big impact."

"It's exciting for the club," new FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill said. "It's an honor as a coach to be working with a player of his profile and stature. The mentality that this man possesses is one of winning... of winning nature."

Club President Dan Hunt says there could be more players coming in the door, as the team has indicated they are not done making moves.

After missing the playoffs last year, he wants to make sure losing is a thing of the past.

"This is not a one-and-done fix with these guys," Hunt said. "The contracts that we're offering, plus the additions we're chasing... this is going to be a roster that's going to be built for the next couple of years. We've been through the salary caps, looking at what next year looks like and the years in the future. We're going to build a long-term winner here."

FC Dallas will kick off their season on the road against the Houston Dynamo on Feb. 22. Their home opener is set for March 8 against the Chicago Fire.