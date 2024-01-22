Police search for suspect in Irving double murder

IRVING - Police in Irving are searching for the suspect wanted in a double murder Friday night.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of W Irving Blvd. just before 9 p.m. where they found two victims.

Irving PD said one victim was declared dead on scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the report, investigators determined that a single suspect was responsible for the shooting and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.