Police search for suspect in Irving double murder
IRVING - Police in Irving are searching for the suspect wanted in a double murder Friday night.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of W Irving Blvd. just before 9 p.m. where they found two victims.
Irving PD said one victim was declared dead on scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
According to the report, investigators determined that a single suspect was responsible for the shooting and fled the scene before officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.