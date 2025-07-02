Father and daughter create stunning patriotic display on North Texas hill for Fourth of July

A Grand Prairie father and daughter with devotion to their country have created what they hope will become an annual patriotic display for years to come on Independence Day.

A field of green grass just off I-30, across from Lone Star Park, is normally an empty hillside down to the service road that nearby residents say is mostly overgrown grass and a dumping ground for trash.

The area behind their house has always been an eyesore to Colin Wright and his daughter Madison Lindley. Wright took it upon himself to keep it mowed.

"Until I started taking care of it, it created a lot of trash," Wright said.

That's when he got the idea to create something special there.

"And one day I was mowing and I seen the lines, and I was like, 'I'm putting a flag out,'" he said.

After 20 hours of work with the help of his daughter and $600 worth of stadium turf paint, a 55-by-29-foot American flag now graces the hillside and hovers above passing traffic on I-30.

"It makes me very happy if someone sees this and is just as happy as I was getting to do it," said Lindley. "I love the outreach that it has."

In just a few days, it has become an appealing Independence Day photo op for Grand Prairie resident Jennifer Tovar and others.

"It's just new and something different," Tovar said. "I just wanted to get my girls' pictures for the Fourth of July. Hopefully, he does it every year."

That's the plan. As long as the city doesn't mind, Wright said they will be glad to put in the work every year to plant the seeds of patriotism while at the same time, painting the soil behind their home.

"I'm super patriotic if it helps fill anybody's heart like it does mine, then that's what it was for," said Wright.

Wondering if there are any issues with the family doing this without a permit? They say they have been in touch with the city and there don't seem to be any issues.