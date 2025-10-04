Teen fatally shot during insurance exchange after minor Fort Worth crash, police say

An 18-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while exchanging insurance information following a minor crash in Fort Worth, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Don's Seafood Restaurant, located in the 5100 block of Wichita Street.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Witnesses told police a woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at multiple people before trying to leave without providing insurance details. She then fired the weapon, fatally striking the other driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jenny Rosales.

Suspect called 911 after leaving

Police said the suspect, who was not named in the department's news release, drove away from the scene but later called 911 and waited for officers to arrive. The firearm was found in her vehicle.

She was taken into custody following an investigation by homicide detectives.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.