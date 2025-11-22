1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at club in Oak Cliff, police say

One man has died, and another man remains in the hospital following an early morning shooting at a club in Oak Cliff, according to the Dallas Police Department.

DPD said at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Jefferson Boulevard, where Hefe Cocina & Lounge is located. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported both men to the hospital, where one died from his injuries, police said.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released, and no suspect information is available.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call 214-671-3584 or email @andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.