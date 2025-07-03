Suspect killed after Cedar Hill police chase ends in Dallas, officer placed on leave, authorities say

A police pursuit that began in Cedar Hill and ended in southern Dallas on Thursday resulted in the death of a suspect and the officer who allegedly shot him being placed on administrative leave, authorities said.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to officials.

Chase began after impaired driving report

Cedar Hill police said the chase started around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of North Highway 67 after officers observed a man who appeared to be impaired. The suspect, driving a U-Haul truck, led officers on a pursuit that ended just after 2:15 p.m. near Town Creek Drive and Glen Oaks Boulevard in a residential area of Dallas.

Foot chase ends in gunfire

According to police, the suspect exited the U-Haul and fled into a wooded area. During the foot pursuit, a Cedar Hill officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. Officers rendered aid and carried the man to a nearby roadway for emergency medical services.

The suspect, described as a white male who has not yet been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officer placed on administrative leave

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Cedar Hill police.

The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit is leading the investigation, with oversight from the Dallas County Public Integrity Division.

Witness describes chaotic scene

Aerial footage from CBS News Texas showed multiple police vehicles, a damaged U-Haul truck, and a black pickup truck in a grassy area near the scene.

Michael Christopher, a witness, told CBS News Texas that he saw officers chasing the U-Haul's driver through the neighborhood. He said the chase passed through the area twice before ending in a crash. Christopher also reported hearing gunshots and seeing officers provide medical aid to a person.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.