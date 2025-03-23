3 arrested in fiery DWI crash that killed 22-year-old in Arlington, police say

3 arrested in fiery fatal DWI crash in Arlington, police say

Three men have been arrested and charged following a fiery DWI crash that killed a young man in Arlington, police said Sunday.

Just after 7:35 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to eastbound I-20 near Bowen Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and car.

When they arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames. After Arlington firefighters extinguished it, they discovered the body of a 22-year-old man inside.

Investigators said that the car was stopped along the inside shoulder of I-20 when the pickup truck drifted off from the eastbound lanes and collided with the back of the car. The impact caused the car to hit a concrete wall and burst into flames.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw three men exit the pickup truck after the crash and run away. Officers later located all three men and detained them.

Officers identified the driver of the pickup as 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro. After conducting a field sobriety test, officers arrested Ramirez Castro and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death.

The two passengers of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez, and 24-year-old Castro Zammarron, were both arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of public intoxication.

Arlington PD said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will later release the victim's name.