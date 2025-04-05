Watch CBS News
3 people dead following multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Three people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police said Saturday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the reported incident at 700 W. Risinger Road. When they arrived, they said multiple cars were involved and three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said other victims, not specifying how many, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as more information becomes available. 

