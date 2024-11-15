Family pleads for justice after 12-year-old boy killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police are searching for the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee that struck and killed a 12-year-old boy before fleeing the scene.

Apollo Rogers

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Berry Street and Stalcup Road in southeast Fort Worth.

"Please, just turn yourself in because he was an innocent child," said Tarena Carter, the stepmother of Apollo Rogers.

According to Carter, Apollo was out with his 15-year-old sister when the Jeep Cherokee hit him. They were less than a mile from home.

"He didn't deserve that," she said. "He really did not deserve that, to lose his life the way he did."

Fort Worth police reported that Apollo was crossing the crosswalk at the proper time, but the driver was speeding and ran the red light. The driver hit him and kept going.

"You could stop and help render aid, call 911," said Carter. "Because the sooner they called 911, the sooner they could have got there. Probably did more than what they could."

Apollo was a 7th grader at Fort Worth ISD's Young Men's Leadership Academy. His family said he loved anime, video games, and spending time with his family.

Apollo Rogers

"He was an outgoing, lovable person," Carter said. "Everybody at school loved him. He loved traveling with his dad and everything. Liked to play video games or play on his phone."

The family had just celebrated Apollo's birthday 10 days ago.

"His whole bubbly, always smiling personality," his stepmother said. "He always had a smile on his face. Always. No matter the situation. He always had a smile on his face."

Carter is urging the driver to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"I am hopeful," she said. "It'd be great if they turn themselves in, but I'm hopeful the police will find out who it is because you pretty much took an innocent life."