Family identifies victim critically injured in Dallas ICE facility shooting

The family of 32-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia has identified him as one of the victims in Wednesday's shooting at the Dallas ICE facility that left one detainee dead and two others injured.

According to a GoFundMe page created by his family, Garcia is in grave condition. He is described as a husband, father, and the sole provider for his family. The page also notes that Garcia's wife is pregnant and due any day now.

On Facebook, Garcia's wife shared that he underwent neurosurgery earlier this week.

One dead, two injured in shooting

Surveillance footage captured the tense moments when bullets flew into the facility, striking three detainees. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

The Mexican Consulate confirmed that one of the victims is a Mexican national. In a statement, officials said, "Consular officials have contacted the victim's family to provide support and legal assistance. The consulate is in ongoing communication with the authorities in charge of the investigation and is waiting for authorization to visit the hospitalized Mexican citizen."

Shooter found dead nearby

Federal law enforcement identified 29-year-old Joshua Jahn as the shooter. Authorities say he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the rooftop of a nearby building.

Investigators recovered handwritten notes left behind by Jahn expressing anger toward ICE, along with unused bullets marked with anti-ICE messages.