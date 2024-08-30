Family, friends remember 4 killed in Wise County van crash

Families grieve after tragic van crash that killed 4, injured 10 on U.S. 287 in Alvord

Families grieve after tragic van crash that killed 4, injured 10 on U.S. 287 in Alvord

ALVORD – The families of the three men and one woman who died in the Wednesday morning van crash along U.S. Route 287 in Alvord are coping with unimaginable loss.

They say most of the people in the van were in the United States on work visas, trying to make a better life and support loved ones in Haiti.

"The emotion is very high," said Patrick Dorcant, the cousin of Ledene Pierre-Louis, 36, who died in the crash. "He's family-oriented and hard-working. He came to the United States to get an education."

The driver, 46-year-old Diony Antoine, is remembered as quiet but focused on supporting his family.

"This man, he was a hustler. He was a hard-working guy," Dorcant said.

Tiffany Cuyler knew most of the people in the van who lived in the tight-knit Polk County, Florida, community. That includes Geneve Louis, 28, who shopped at Cuyler's boutique last week.

"She was just a sweet soul. I was told she has only been in the States a little over three months," Cuyler said.

Louis was the only woman in the van. She died from her injuries at a hospital. JN Irard Vixamar, 42, also died in the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports 10 other people were injured, and everyone in the van was from Haiti. Cuyler said they were traveling from Florida to New Mexico for work.

"My husband is Haitian. I have been in the Haitian community for well over two decades, so I know these people yearn to get here for a better life," Cuyler said.

Dorcant said most of the people in the van are parents, including his cousin.

"These children don't have a dad anymore, a dad that will work for them, who will put food on the table for them, who will call his daughter and his son," Dorcant said. "Now, I'm really thinking as a father myself, who are those kids going to call?"

Dorcant believes most of the funerals will take place in Florida with celebrations of life also held in Haiti.