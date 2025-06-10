Families file lawsuit after cheer competition panic at Dallas convention center: "We're in therapy once a week at this point"

Families who attended a national cheerleading competition at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in March have filed a lawsuit following a chaotic evacuation that left several people injured.

It happened on March 1 during the 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship, which drew nearly 60,000 attendees to downtown Dallas. A fight broke out between two people, causing several metal poles to topple and create a loud crash that many mistook for gunfire. That noise sparked a wave of panic as thousands fled the building, fearing an active shooter.

"It was pure chaos," said Rachel Meyer, who was there with her 9-year-old daughter. "Like what you see in the movies. Everybody just started running, screaming. People were tripping over each other. I got pushed to the ground. I had a broken nose, bruised face and was bleeding from my forehead."

Meyer is one of nine plaintiffs named in a lawsuit filed Friday in Dallas County. The suit alleges that the defendants, including Varsity Spirit, the organizer of the event, and venue operators like the Omni Hotel, among others, failed to provide a safe and secure environment. It also claims there was no crowd control strategy in place and no formal lockdown or reunification plan.

"There was a massive crowd crush," said attorney Ashlea Schwarz, who is representing the families. "The police treated it like there was no active shooter, so it must not be a big deal, but that's not how the families felt."

According to the suit, hundreds of attendees suffered physical and mental injuries. Schwarz said injuries include broken bones and concussions. One woman, she said, was admitted to the ICU with two brain bleeds.

Meyer said she and her daughter are still recovering emotionally from the incident.

"We're in therapy once a week at this point," she said.

The families are seeking more than $1 million in damages. Attorneys say this is likely just the beginning, as more than 600 people have contacted their firm since the incident. They are now representing several hundred families individually.

CBS News Texas reached out to several of the defendants for comment but has not yet received a response.