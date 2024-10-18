Fall weather blesses North Texas, perfect for final days of State Fair

Beautiful weather for the last few days of the State Fair of Texas

North Texans are in store for a gorgeous morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

An extra layer may be needed for the morning, but it will warm up in the afternoon, reaching the upper 70s.

The pleasant weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with sunny skies, morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon temperatures near 80.

Unfortunately, there are no significant rain chances in the forecast for the upcoming week as high pressure builds back in.

Due to the increasing drought, dry air, and occasional breezy winds, a fire threat in North Texas will remain elevated into next week.

There's a 20% chance of rain on Thursday, but it's more of an optimistic prediction.

Models do not agree on the rain, showing scattered showers at best. Rain chances may disappear closer to Thursday.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful fall weather and make the most of wearing flannels.