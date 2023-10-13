Fall weather is here

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's going to feel a lot more like fall this weekend here in North Texas!

A cold front will sweep through the area Friday, giving way to breezy winds and cooler temperatures for your weekend.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon and winds could gust to 25 mph from the northwest. There will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A stray sprinkle is possible well east of I-35 and I-35E today as the cold front crosses, but most areas will be dry.

Friday night, there will be clear skies. It will be a great night for high school football, but again, it will be breezy at times. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

On Saturday, with the cold front to our south, cool, dry weather will settle in. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s under sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Talking about Saturday, check out the annular solar eclipse!

Parts of the Lone Star State will see a "Ring of Fire" around the moon. Here in North Texas, though, we'll see about 80% of the sun eclipsed. So, we'll see a partial eclipse.

The eclipse will peak about 5 to 10 minutes before noon here in North Texas on Saturday (about 11:52 AM in Dallas). Remember to wear special eclipse glasses to look up at the sun.

On Sunday, we'll start the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will climb into the low 70s. We'll see sunny skies.

On Monday and Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the 40s! Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible late next week.