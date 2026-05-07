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Fairview mayor asks LDS Church to scale back 120‑foot temple steeple as residents voice concerns

By
Erin Jones
Erin Jones
Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.
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Erin Jones

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More than a year after the Fairview Town Council approved the Fairview LDS Temple's 120‑foot steeple, Mayor John Hubbard says some residents still have concerns about the height.

"The citizens, they feel like this is still rammed down the throats of the citizens," he said. "They feel like the council let them down."

Hubbard was not the mayor at the time, but he was on the council. He voted against approving the steeple permit but says the council was in a tough position.

Mayor cites legal and financial pressure

"You know, we got this multi‑billion‑dollar corporation that would maybe sue us into bankruptcy," he said.

Construction at the temple is underway. The church legally has the right to proceed with the approved design, but the mayor is asking the church to voluntarily reduce the height to 68 feet.

"There has been a change of presidency from a year ago, so maybe this presidency has a different attitude towards that," he said.

Letter urges reconsideration of design

In a letter to church elders, Hubbard argues that newer LDS temple designs suggest tall steeples are not always necessary.

He points to new temple designs, including one in California, with a smaller steeple.

"I thought it would be one more last shot to say, 'Hey, let me tell you what's going on,'" he said.

No sign plans will change

For now, there's no indication the approved plans are changing, but Hubbard remains hopeful.

CBS News Texas reached out to the church. Currently, it has no comment.

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