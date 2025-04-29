Fairview Town Council considers controversial LDS temple amid community pushback

Tuesday night, the Fairview Town Council is considering a controversial temple proposal.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' plans for the building off Stacy Road have faced considerable opposition from the community over the last year.

More than 40 people signed up to address the town council Tuesday night.

The main concern for both the town and the church seems to be the height of the building.

Last week, the Planning and Zoning Committee voted to recommend construction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temple off Stacy Road - if the church met several conditions.

Tuesday night, the church agreed to many of the conditions, like renaming the temple the "Fairview Texas Temple."

However, the church said it cannot meet the condition that the tower and spire be no higher than 70 feet, which is the height the town's mayor proposed on Tuesday.

"In this case, where we have significant opposition to what you're proposing to do in this neighborhood, in this town," said Henry Lessner, the Fairview mayor. "I don't know why you can't bring it down to 70 feet?"

The church said the steeple must be 120 feet high for religious purposes. A spokesperson said if this is not agreed upon, the church may take legal action.

"It has nothing to do with it being a religious organization and everything to do with protecting our zoning laws," said Helen Dunham, a Fairview resident against the temple. "It's there for a reason, to protect the residents."

The mayor said his goal is to have this issue taken care of by the end of the night.

"By and large, we are happy with what we have put forth. We feel like it is a fair compromise. We're just hopeful that we can get the votes tonight and that we can move forward," said Melissa McKneely, the communication director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.