Eyewitness describes heartbreaking search for 7-year-old girl pulled from Frisco pond

Witness Doug Boehner said there was an overwhelming response to the heartbreaking search for the 7-year-old girl pulled from a pond behind Uncle Julio's at Stonebriar Center in Frisco Saturday night.

Police said just before 9 p.m., they received reports about a 7-year-old missing from the restaurant.

Doug Boehner said he was dining there that night. The moment he saw divers, he knew something was wrong.

"Immediately, I thought somebody fell into the water. We watched as firefighters started moving through the brush that's in the water," said Boehner.

Officers searched the area and found the girl's shoes near the pond. Boehner said there was a massive response.

"So many vehicles," said Boehner. "They had ladder trucks, they had drones, they had divers come out."

Boehner said he and several other customers helped with the search.

"I walked around the edge ... went back close to the highway. Didn't see anything. A few other people jumped down," said Boehner.

Police said that after searching for half an hour, they found the girl unresponsive. First responders attempted CPR, but the girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Boehner said he's still processing what he witnessed.

"I didn't expect to see any of that," Boehner. "It was probably one of the worst things I've ever seen in my life."

Uncle Julio shared the following statement with CBS News Texas:

"Our family mourns for this family's tragic loss. Our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. We ask the community to keep this family in their hearts."