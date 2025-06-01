7-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Frisco pond near restaurant, officials say

A 7-year-old girl died after being pulled from a retention pond behind a Frisco restaurant Saturday night, officials confirmed.

According to a spokesperson with the Frisco Fire Department, at about 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old was reported missing from an Uncle Julio's restaurant at 2401 Preston Road. When crews arrived to search the area, the child's shoes were located near the bank of a pond.

Officials said the child's body was pulled from the pond at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Emergency crews immediately gave her CPR and transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Frisco Police Department is investigating the case. We'll update as more information becomes available.