Eye on Politics: GOP candidates debate without Donald Trump

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Republican presidential candidates stepped onto the debate stage for the first time without their frontrunner, Donald Trump. A contentious situation is unfolding at the border as certain residents and immigrant activists criticize the state's efforts to curb illegal entry into Texas. And Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker provided insights into the city's newly proposed budget for the upcoming year in a one-on-one interview.

Jack Fink has these stories and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics.

Every week, CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Texas.

GOP candidates square off for the first time

The group of Republican presidential candidates debated on stage for the first time on the road to the White House.

Notably absent from the stage was poll frontrunner, former President Donald Trump. Instead of participating in the debate, Trump chose to grant an interview to Tucker Carlson on "X," formerly known as Twitter.

Also absent from the stage was former Texas Congressman Will Hurd. He did not qualify for the debate, as he had hoped when CBS News Texas spoke with him last week.

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson weighed in on what Trump's absence means for the other candidates and the primary in general going forward.

On the border

Residents residing along the Texas border and immigrant activists are criticizing and challenging the state's efforts to keep people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Ken Molestina provides an in-depth report on the perspectives and challenges of these residents and activists.

One-on-one with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

The proposed general fund budget, surpassing the billion-dollar mark for the first time, has ignited discussions around the balance between easing the tax burden on homeowners and adding to essential public services.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is speaking out about the city's newly proposed budget for next year. She shared her perspectives regarding the proposed property tax cut and the importance of expanding the police and fire departments.