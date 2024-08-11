Watch CBS News
Extreme temperatures return to North Texas

By Collin Myers

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Heat indices Monday could be close to Heat Advisory criteria. Tuesday could be much higher, with indices nearing 108-109.

In the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five has formed, and the majority of tracks continue to take it east of Florida and the east coast due to upper-level winds steering it north and east.  

Our upper-level pattern isn't improving much in the week ahead with the high-pressure ridge dominating over the southern plains.   

The American model continues to try to squeeze out a little activity late week and next Sunday.

