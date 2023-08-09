Extreme heat, critical fire danger threat remains for North Texas

Rain possible for some North Texans today

Rain possible for some North Texans today

Rain possible for some North Texans today

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the dangerous heat and our major grass fire concerns.

CBS News Texas

Today is a Weather Alert for the dangerous heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of North Texas, including Dallas, Denton and Tarrant County, until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could be up to 112 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for our eastern counties, including Collin County, until 8 p.m. tonight.

CBS News Texas

Protect yourself from the heat. Stay cool! Find some shade, drink plenty of water and look before you lock your car so that you're not leaving your kids and pets in a hot car.

An isolated shower or storm is possible today (10% chance), but most areas will be dry. The continued dry conditions and gusty winds could lead to grass fires getting out of control.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from noon today until 10 p.m. tonight, especially for areas along and west of I-35. Avoid outdoor burning.

CBS News Texas

Thursday and Friday will likely be Weather Alerts for the extreme heat along with our critical fire danger threat. High temperatures are expected around 106 to 107 degrees. An isolated shower or storm is possible on Thursday (10% chance), but the rain will do little to suppress our fire and heat concerns.

CBS News Texas

This weekend will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be around 106 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.