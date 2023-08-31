Watch CBS News
Explosion rocks A1 Nail Spa, 12 people suffer minor injuries

By Annie Gimbel

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An investigation is underway into an explosion that rocked a Balch Springs nail salon on Aug. 19.

 A1 Nail Spa in Balch Springs Balch Springs fire Department

None of the 12 people inside A1 Nail Spa suffered major injuries, according to firefighters. Only two of them went to the hospital. 

Investigators said the explosion originated in the attic above the 7500 square foot business, which is located at 4101 Pioneer Rd. A small fire followed, which was quickly extinguished. 

The nail salon sustained significant damage, with windows blown out and furniture destroyed.

It will remain closed for now. 

