Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 31 The City of Arlington is closing its splash pads and public pools after an initial test found a deadly brain-eating amoeba in the water last month. Idalia, now a tropical storm, is making its way across the Eastern Carolinas, bringing heavy rain, flooding and reports of tornadoes. The extreme drought conditions and dry vegetation in North Texas can be dangerous and fuel wildfires. Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products is recalling Dr. Berne’s 5% and 15% Eye Drop Solutions, Mist 15% Solution and Organic Castor Oil Eye Drops due to bacteria and fungus that could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 are expected to circulate in the U.S. over the next few months. The National Alliance on Mental Illness finds 50% of all mental health conditions appear by age 14 and schools play a vital role in providing or connecting children and families to services. 92,003 people packed the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium to watch the volleyball team defeat Omaha setting a world record for the most people to attend a woman’s sporting event.