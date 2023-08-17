Excessive Heat Warning in effect for North Texas from noon Thursday through Friday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Here we go again! The extreme heat has returned to North Texas.

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued Weather Alerts for the dangerous heat through Sunday. We're also tracking near-record high temperatures.

CBS News Texas

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Texas from noon today through 9 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

Remember to protect yourself from the dangerous heat. Drink plenty of water, take breaks while outdoors and look before you lock your car. Never leave your kids or pets in a hot car.

Today is an Ozone Action Day. Our atmosphere is unhealthy for sensitive groups, so limit your time outdoors.

Not only are we tracking excessive heat, but we're also tracking near-record high temperatures for the next several days.

Today's forecast high is 108 degrees. The current record high is 107 degrees set back in 1951.

Friday's forecast high is 109 degrees. The current record is 112 degrees set back in 1909. We may stay just shy of the record on Friday, but we'll keep you posted.

On Saturday and Sunday, the forecast high is 108 degrees. The current record high for each day is 107 degrees, which was set back in 2011.

By early to mid next week, we may see a little change in our forecast.

A tropical wave from the Gulf of Mexico could push toward the Lone Star State, which could produce a few showers or storms in our area. For now, the rain chance is around 10-20% on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

