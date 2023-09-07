Excessive heat warning, heat advisories in effect for North Texas

We could shatter more records as extreme temperatures continue

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has posted Weather Alerts due to the dangerous heat, but we're tracking some relief ahead.

Weather Alerts are posted for today and Friday for the extreme temperatures here in North Texas.

We could shatter another record high temperature this afternoon. Highs will be around 107 degrees. The current record high is 104 degrees set back in 2012. But it will feel much, much hotter through the day.

In fact, an excessive heat warning is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 111 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for the eastern parts of North Texas until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 109 degrees.

Protect yourself from the dangerous heat. Drink plenty of water and check on your elderly neighbors and pets.

Today is an ozone action day. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today. A stray shower or storm is possible southeast of the Metroplex today. Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 80s.

Weather Alerts will likely be extended into Friday. High temperatures will be around 107 degrees by the afternoon. We will most likely shatter our current record high of 100 degrees set back in 1998.

Stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening. Parts of North Texas are under marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms, especially areas east of I-35 and I-35E. We'll watch the weather carefully.

As high pressure pushes farther west through the weekend into next week, we'll start to feel some relief with our temperatures. We'll also see more rain.

Rain chances this weekend are at 30% for Saturday and at 20% on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Healthier rain chances are expected Monday through Wednesday and possibly Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s.

The countdown to fall is on!