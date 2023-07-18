Watch CBS News
Excessive Heat Warning extended again, dangerous heat sticks around

By Dominic Brown

More dangerous heat in the forecast
More dangerous heat in the forecast 01:25

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has extended Weather Alerts through Wednesday for the dangerous heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas until 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures will be higher than 105°, and feels-like temperatures could be near 110° or higher in several counties, including Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures could be as high as 110° in several areas, including Collin County.

With dangerous heat in your forecast, remember to protect yourself and your family. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks outdoors. Also, check your back seat, so that your kids and pets are not left behind.

As for our sky conditions today and Wednesday, we'll see sunny skies.

Heat alerts could be extended through the end of the work week.

In fact, on Thursday, feels-like temperatures could get as high as 108° by afternoon. And on Friday, feels-like temps could get as highs as 106°. We'll see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, we'll get a brief break from the extreme heat.

A cold front will push south near North Texas this weekend, giving way to more clouds and a chance of isolated showers and storms. We're not expecting a washout, but rain chances are around 10-20% this weekend. High temperatures will drop into the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 6:40 AM

