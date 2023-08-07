Watch CBS News
Excessive Heat Warning extended during the 2nd-hottest start to August on record

By Jeff Ray

Excessive Heat Warning extended to Tuesday night
Excessive Heat Warning extended to Tuesday night 02:31

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There is another Weather Alert Tuesday, just like every day in August so far, with an Excessive Heat Warning in place.

Small rain chances continue Monday evening and Tuesday. Then hot, dry and windy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will increase the Fire Risk.

Another 100° day at DFW, our 15th in a row and 30th time this summer.

Another record Monday as well, it was the warmest morning ever for this date. The low was only 86°.

Monday morning tied a record for the warmest morning ever. 

It has happened six other times. This is the fifth morning in a row where the low was at 85° or above. Mornings this warm are very rare.

As mentioned before, every day so far this August we've been under both a Weather Alert and an Excessive Heat Warning. We are just one week into the new month but this is 2nd hottest start to August on record. First place goes to the hottest summer on record.

  This is also the driest summer to date in almost 60 years.

The DFW Airport has run rainfall deficits ever since the start of Spring.

With this heat and drought, a Red Flag Warning comes back into play for most of North Texas. It starts at noon Tuesday and continues to 10 p.m.

We are expecting strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday which will increase the fire risk. It is also looking like it'll be very humid. This means we are going to see some of the highest heat index numbers of the summer by Thursday.     

Here is your First Alert 7-Day Forecast. We are expecting more Heat Warnings and Weather Alerts as the week continues. Some rain chances start to show up again by the weekend. The clouds at least might hold the temperatures down a little.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 5:31 PM

