Excessive heat warning, elevated fire threat continue for North Texas

Temperatures may feel up to 110 degrees before a break from the heat this weekend

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the thermometer Thursday amid the dangerous heat.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for North Texas until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. High temperatures will be at or above 105 degrees and feels-like temperatures will be at or above 110 degrees.



Protect yourself from the dangerous heat by drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks while outdoors and checking your back seat so your kids and pets are not left behind.

We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday with no rain—and because of that, we'll have more grass fire threats.

In fact, an elevated fire threat remains in effect this afternoon through Friday afternoon because of the hot, dry conditions and winds gusting to 20-25 mph. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Also, watch where you toss your cigarette butts.

On Friday, we'll have more triple digit heat in your forecast. Highs will be around 102 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be around 106 degrees by the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

We're tracking a break from the extreme heat by the weekend.

A weak cold front will slide in from the north into Saturday, giving way to slightly "cooler" weather. High temperatures will drop into the mid 90s Saturday under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. The chance for rain is at 20%.

While we can't rule out a shower in our southern areas on Sunday, most of North Texas will be dry with high temperatures in the upper 90s.

High temperatures are back in the triple digits by Monday.