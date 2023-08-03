Excessive heat warning continues for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The First Alert Weather Team has continued the weather alert through Thursday evening due to dangerous heat.

It's also another ozone action day and the red flag warning has been extended for Thursday afternoon along and west of I-35. As the ridge of high pressure remains sitting over the region, the dangerously hot temperatures and critical fire threat will continue.

It's another stifling morning with temperatures in the low 80s, but it feels like the upper 80s. Highs Thursday will top out around 106 degrees with lots of sunshine but it will feel like 110 at times.

The excessive heat warning has been extended until 8:00 p.m. this evening as it will feel like 103-110 degrees. Heat alerts will be extended through Sunday for North Texas. The question is whether it's an excessive heat warning or heat advisory. Either way, the dangerous heat is here to stay into the weekend, so please continue your heat safety precautions.

Thursday is another ozone action day. It will be unhealthy outdoors this afternoon for sensitive groups. Elderly and those with upper respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

The red flag warning for areas along and west of I-35 continues again Thursday afternoon, where there is a critical fire threat. Areas east of I-35 have an elevated fire threat. Any fire that develops has the potential to quickly spread out of control.

The ridge will slowly shift west over the next few days, allowing a weak cold front to slide in early next week. A few showers are possible Monday evening into Tuesday and then again Tuesday evening. Notice rainfall totals will be very light, with up to .25" possible along the Red River over the next seven days—reas south of I-20 may not see any measurable rainfall.

Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 25 and they will continue into Monday. After a very brief dip below 100 on Tuesday, the ridge once again moves east over us and the blazing heat returns.