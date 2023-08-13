Excessive Heat, Red Flag Warnings extended through Sunday before Monday cold front

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Another August day, another 100°+ day. We are in the top 10 now for most in a row and most in a year.

it was another day with no rain. This is the driest summer so far in almost 60 years.

We've been under an Excessive Heat Warning and Weather Alert every day so far this month. This is the hottest start to August in history.

As hot as this summer has been, the DFW Airport has yet to break a record high, though we've tied one twice. Sunday, we might finally get our first record high of summer.

Hot days in North Texas are normal in summer. This many highs at 105° or higher are not.

Let me explain: The records for the Metroplex go back to 1899. Since then, there have been 2,139 days of 100° or higher. On 13% of these days the high reach 105° or above. So 87% of the time, when we get a temperature of at least 100° degrees, the high is between 100° and 104°.

You would expect a day of 105° or higher about twice a summer. We've had 14. This is fourth on the list of most in a year. So not only has it been hot, it has been really hot.

Statistically speaking, we are "at peak" on hot days. The number of these kinds of days drops in the second half of August before falling off the cliff in the first half of September.

We have going to break our streak of 100° days this week. A cold front arrives on Monday. We'll still see a high of 101° but we are not calling for a Weather Alert Day. There is even a small chance of rain on Monday/Monday evening with the front coming through. But more importantly, on Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday, we'll have a high UNDER 100°.

The break from the heat won't last long. By later in the work week we'll again hover near record highs.

One last note.

By Monday morning we are likely going to break another record. We'll have gone over 358 hours were the temperature at DFW never got below 80°.

Saturday, DFW didn't break a record for the warmest morning to date. But it has six of the last 12 mornings. And all these mornings at 84° or warmer? This has never happened before. We've had more nights that warm in the last ten days than in the last century.

Enjoy the cool down coming. We've earned it.