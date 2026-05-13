New evidence found in search for missing 6-year-old Everman boy Investigators uncovered new evidence at the Everman home where 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez‑Alvarez was last seen, prompting renewed digging by FBI crews as prosecutors express confidence the case is advancing. District Attorney Phil Sorrells said the discovery could be significant, while defense attorney Bob Gill argued Cindy Rodriguez Singh remains presumed innocent and questioned the strength of the state’s case as she continues mental‑health treatment after being ruled incompetent to stand trial.