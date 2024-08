FBI offers $25,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who is wanted for the murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. In October 2023, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's mother on capital murder and additional charges related to the disappearance of her son who was reported missing in 2022.