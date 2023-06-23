ERCOT warns energy demand will reach another record high next week

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT is expecting energy demand to reach another record high in the coming days.

From June 25 through 30, ERCOT says due to forecasted higher temperatures, there will be higher electrical demand.

Although ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

ERCOT says a new June peak demand record was set on June 19. The 6-day supply and demand dashboard shows there's a possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

There is currently enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand, ERCOT says.