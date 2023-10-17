Enjoy your chilly Tuesday! Temperatures heat back up this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Say goodbye to the cooler weather for a while. Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking highs near 90 degrees by your weekend!

CBS News Texas

We started this Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds will help our temperatures to climb into the mid 70s this afternoon under sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, our skies will be clear. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Wednesday, even warmer weather moves in. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A weak cold front will slide into the Wednesday night. Most of the moisture with this front will bypass North Texas, but a stray sprinkle and a few extra clouds are possible. The chance for rain is around 10%. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

CBS News Texas

The front will do very little to cool us down. In fact, on Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s. We'll see sunshine each day.

CBS News Texas

By Saturday and Sunday, highs will be even warmer, reaching near 90 degrees in several communities.

CBS News Texas

Our next best chance of rain arrives by the middle of next week.