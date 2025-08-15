Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after injuring Texas State Trooper during Ellis County traffic stop, DPS says

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A Texas State Trooper was injured Friday afternoon while struggling with a driver during a traffic stop on U.S. 287 near Black Champ Road.

The driver, identified as Jose Molina, 28, of Fort Worth, was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Ellis County Jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

josemolina.jpg
Jose Molina, 28, of Fort Worth Texas Department of Public Safety

Passenger flees from moving truck

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the trooper attempted to stop a red GMC pickup truck. The right front passenger exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. Molina continued driving briefly before stopping, DPS said.

When the trooper attempted to arrest Molina, he resisted, causing minor injuries to the trooper. The trooper was treated at a local hospital.

Investigation continues, passenger unidentified

The passenger who fled has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

