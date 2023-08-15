Watch CBS News
Elevated Fire Threat continues before heat snaps back Thursday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One more day off from the brutal heat before we snap back to a hot and dry reality with near-record highs through the end of the weekend.

Very dry air is making for comfortable mornings and nice summer afternoons. Enjoy but don't acclimate. We snap right back to serious heat by Thursday.

There are a few concerns for Wednesday. Air quality will be an issue, it's an Ozone Action Day, and we continue with Elevated Fire Threats.

The next three days tell the story. We are getting right back to Weather Alerts starting Thursday. Not just back to hot. Back to record hot.  

The wish for rain has only deepened in intensity as we've fallen deeper into drought. It's been a month since the last measurable rain at DFW. In that time period, it's been brutally hot.

Is there a weather pattern shift on the way? There is at least a hint of one. It starts in the Atlantic basin. Not much talk of tropical systems yet this hurricane season. The stuff brewing out there now doesn't look very threatening at this point.

Forecast models are picking up on the Sahara Dust starting to dissipate. When it's thick it reduces hurricane activity. Just as we draw closer to the peak of the season (the first week of September) we see the dust clearing the breeding grounds.

If the heat dome over the Midwest can shift just a little more north, this opens the door for Gulf moisture to pour in. If it can push in a tropical wave of some kind as activity starts to pick up in the Atlantic and Caribbean, we could get some generous rain by the end of the month. Right now it is looking like the rain remains over South Texas.

Something to hope for. Because otherwise, the hot, dry summer continues. It is currently ranked as the 5th hottest and 5th driest summer on record. Ugh.

